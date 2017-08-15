Joan Smalls Proves Denim Liner Will Be a Major Fall Trend

When Sir John and Joan Smalls get together, beautiful makeup is almost guaranteed.
The supermodel's face made for the perfect canvas for the makeup artist and L'Oréal spokesperson, who also works with Beyoncé, Karlie Kloss, Gabrielle Union and Ashley Graham. Recently, the American Beauty Star mentor painted blue liner on Joan's top and bottom lids, titling his work, "Denim Liner." As we're prepping our denim wardrobe for fall, this makeup trend came at the perfect time.
The pigment, matched to the model's I'm-not-even-trying-and-I'm-still-killin'-it stare, would make anyone pause their timeline scroll. Her eyes pop. Her face is flawless yet appears natural. Her pink lips support the rest of her look with ease. It's perfect for every occasion, thus making it the trend to watch as summer comes to a close.
This is definitely not the first time that we've been wooed by blue makeup. We started obsessing after Kim Kardashian wore light blue liner on her waterline during fall of 2015. Then, we learned how to create an epic look with blue makeup in fall 2016. We called it one of our favorite trends of spring 2016. We continued our love into March of this year, when we figured it out how to wear blue liner to work—sounds like an obsession, right? It's clear that although the trend isn't new, per se, it has a funny way of making us fall in love continuously.
Take our word for it: You need blue liner in your makeup bag. You will use it over and over again. That's a promise. If you've been missing out on the trend that keeps on giving, check out the best blue makeup products below!
No matter you're eye color, it's clear that this trend will be around for awhile.