It doesn't get more perfect than this, people.

Ciara's oversized Maison Margiela shirt dress has it all figured out. No matter the weather, the occasion or the after-meal bloat, it's a wardrobe staple you can wear confidently (and most importantly) comfortably.

She's paired hers with Givenchy fur slides, but heels, ankle boots, thigh-highs, sneakers—they all work. It's the ideal thing to slip on when your battery is low in the effort department and no matter what you're going to look chic. It's office-friendly, too!