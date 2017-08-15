Already half way into the series, Angelica Ceyala talks to E! News about what it's been like to portray the late Jenni Riverain Telemundo's Mariposa de Barrio and the reaction of the public.

"I have received so much emotional feedback from the fans. I think the fans knew Jenni had a troubled adolescence and early adulthood, but I don't believe they were ready to see it on screen. We've kept the good, the bad and the ugly of Jenni's life because we need to understand the entire story to appreciate the legend she later became," the actress explains. "Her fans have cried with the episodes, and a lot do find themselves relating to her past."

Many scenes showing the domestic violence and abuse that Jenni and her family suffered, were just as difficult to create as they are to watch. The family, directors, and writers wanted to stick to all of the things that framed Jenni's life.