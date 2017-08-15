Meghan Markle Reveals the 10 Women Who Changed Her Life

D Dipasupil/FilmMagic
With an acting career, a passion for writing and a history of philanthropic involvement, Meghan Markle is an idol for many women...but who can we credit for influencing the Suits actress to become such a powerful inspiration in her own way?
Penning her own personal and inspiring list for Glamour, Markle revealed the top ten women she said changed her life in various ways—be it through philanthropy, acting, symbolism or music.
For example, she listed Julia Roberts as one of the actresses who influenced her decision to get into the acting world.
"She was the first person I saw onscreen and thought, 'That looks like so much fun; I wanna do that,'" Markle wrote. "When I was younger, someone once told me, 'You kind of look like Julia Roberts in profile.' It was the best compliment of all time."
She also credits author Toni Morrison for her love of reading and writing.
Markle recalled, "In college I took a class on the works of Toni Morrison. The first time I read The Bluest Eye, I thought, 'Wow! She creates this world for you that you get to feel a part of.'"
Though she hasn't really dabbled in music, Markle explained how Joni Mitchell often brings a smile to her face.
"I travel so much for work, press, and life that anytime I land back at LAX, Joni Mitchell's 'California' plays in my head," Markle said. "It's become this anthem of happiness for me whenever I'm feeling homesick."
She even found influence in fictional characters that symbolized her beliefs, like Rosie the Riveter.
"Growing up, I had a poster in my room of Rosie flexing her biceps," she recalled. "When I was in grade school, I saw this sexist commercial for dish soap. With Rosie's 'We can do it!' mantra in mind, I wrote a letter to Procter & Gamble, Hillary Clinton, and Nick News anchor Linda Ellerbee, who sent a camera crew to meet me. Guess what? They changed the commercial."
But perhaps no one has had a greater influence on her life than her mother, Doria Ragland, who she lists last (but certainly not least).
"My mom's a yoga instructor, but she does social work as well, and she works specifically with the geriatric community," Markle wrote. "For me to watch this level of life-long sensitivity to nurturing and caregiving, but at the same time my mom has always been a free spirit. She's got dread locks and a nose ring. She just ran the L.A. Marathon. We can just have so much fun together, and yet, I'll still find so much solace in her support. That duality coexists the same way it would in a best friend."
You can read Markle's full list of influential women on Glamour.com.