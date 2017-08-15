Meghan Markle Reveals the 10 Women Who Changed Her Life

She even found influence in fictional characters that symbolized her beliefs, like Rosie the Riveter.

"Growing up, I had a poster in my room of Rosie flexing her biceps," she recalled. "When I was in grade school, I saw this sexist commercial for dish soap. With Rosie's 'We can do it!' mantra in mind, I wrote a letter to Procter & Gamble, Hillary Clinton, and Nick News anchor Linda Ellerbee, who sent a camera crew to meet me. Guess what? They changed the commercial."

But perhaps no one has had a greater influence on her life than her mother, Doria Ragland, who she lists last (but certainly not least).

"My mom's a yoga instructor, but she does social work as well, and she works specifically with the geriatric community," Markle wrote. "For me to watch this level of life-long sensitivity to nurturing and caregiving, but at the same time my mom has always been a free spirit. She's got dread locks and a nose ring. She just ran the L.A. Marathon. We can just have so much fun together, and yet, I'll still find so much solace in her support. That duality coexists the same way it would in a best friend."