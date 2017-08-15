Unless you've lived under a rock, you know that the "Hakuna Matata" is a wonderful phrase that means no worries for the rest of your days.

But did you know that the song from Disney's The Lion King originally began with a solo by Nathan Lane's character Timon? Well...now you do!

Earlier today, Disney's Signature Collection Lion King was released on Digital HD and with it comes a never-before-seen features, including some behind-the-scenes clips from the making of the hit animated film.

In one video, the film's co-directors Rob Minkoff and Rogers Allers introduce a clip that shows the pair, rocking some seriously '90s outfits, in an early storyboard meeting about the now famous song, "Hakunah Matata." We dare you not to be impressed by Allers' singing and Minkoff's fashion sense!

In the fun-filled feature, viewers get to feast their eyes on a previously unseen version of the hit song, which is from the point of view of the beloved meerkat, instead of the gaseous warthog Pumbaa.