Can't Travel Like a Celeb? 7 Exotic Beauty Products That'll Change Everything

Have beauty products, will travel (in spirit). 

Whether you're sitting in a freezing office, snoozing in class or just wasting the day away, you'll eventually end up scrolling through the endless celeb vacation photos on social media. Let's just say jelly isn't just a sandwich ingredient.

Shay Mitchell looks young and beautiful, as the wind whips through her hair on a Greek island terrace. Kourtney Kardashian looks so cute kissing a camel in the middle of an Egyptian desert. Heck, we're even remembering Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss' 2014 trip to Big Sur, thanks to old regrams.

The wanderlust is real.

Even if you can't travel like the stars, you can be inspired by them, and especially the exotic, far-flung locales they visit. Beauty is not just in the landscape—lucky for you, some of the best products are produced in or inspired by these magical places and can be experienced for far less. Want beachy tresses without paying the Australian airfare? Want bright, luxe lips like a true Cali girl? Keep scrolling.

ESC: Travel Beauty

Australia

Chris Hemsworth and wife, model and actress Elsa Pataky, visited the actor's homeland recently, capturing all the wake-boarding, rock-climbing and affectionate kissing on Instagram. Sure, Chris' shirtless body was eye-catching, but we were more in tuned with Elsa's sea-salt-tousled tresses. 

ESC: Travel Beauty

Kusco Murphy

Found only in salons or on Amazon, this Australian brand is beloved by celeb hairstylists like Adir Abergel (hair god to Jessica Biel, Reese Witherspoon and Kristen Stewart). Our favorite product to get a beachy texture like Elsa's? This golden-hue gel, which smells amazing, thanks to the coconut and bergamot, and is super effective for fine hair. No matter your hair type, it gives you that perfectly tousled look...even if you haven't hit the Aussie waves. 

Beach Hair Gel, $36

ESC: Travel Beauty

Greece

Leave it to Shay Mitchell to inspire wanderlust with her beautiful, chic travel photos. The Pretty Little Liars star recently took a trip to Greece, hitting all the main islands, including Santorini and Mykonos. 

ESC: Travel Beauty

Korres

Whether you're on the mainland or the islands, you'll instantly realize that the Greeks are about their oils—and not just your olive variety. In fact, this Greek brand touts that this specific oil is almost 95 percent organic and wearable for all skin types. Not only does it help with fine lines and wrinkles, but it smells rosy, too. 

Wild Rose Vitamin C Active Brightening Oil, $54

ESC: Travel Beauty

Big Sur

It was 2014 when Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss took an epic road trip to California's Big Sur. The singer and model provided plenty for us to awe over, including lots of BFF photos, nature and sunsets. 

ESC: Travel Beauty

Chanel

Fast forward to 2017, when Chanel's fall-winter 2017 collection is inspired by beauty pro Lucia Pica's adventures through California. The French brand taps into some major Golden State vibes, with Pacific water-hued nail polishes and a sunset-colored lipstick. It's a travel diary, homage to Cali and beauty collection you need to try. 

Rouge Allure Velvet in 64 First Sight, $37

ESC: Travel Beauty

Italy

The #WadeWorldTour served as endless inspiration, as husband-and-wife duo Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade showed us how cool relaxed can look. 

ESC: Travel Beauty

Kiko Cosmetics

We were especially impressed when the coupled stopped by Italy, and the actress took a more fresh-faced approach to her beauty. Of course, she still had a strong glow. We're not sure if the star tapped into Kiko Cosmetics, considered "the MAC of Italy" for its wide range and highly pigmented colors, but we would. 

Duo Bronzer, $20

ESC: Travel Beauty

Egypt

Kourtney Kardashian's recent jaunt to the Great Pyramid of Giza just oozed exotic adventure through her IGs. Although an Egyptian excursion may seem like a far-flung opportunity, you can experience a little bit of the luxury at home. How?

ESC: Travel Beauty

The Body Shop

Get inspired by the country's age-old beauty secrets. For example, Cleopatra used to bathe in milk and honey to keep her skin silky and smooth. The white liquid is known to have anti-inflammatory properties. Did we mention the plant-based milk in this powder mix is from Egypt?

Spa Of The World Egyptian Milk and Honey Bath, $21

ESC: Travel Beauty

Mexico

Cara Delevingne and friends just flew to Mexico for an epic girls' trip to celebrate the model's birthday. Judging by the yacht excursion, jaunt to the ruins and private jet ride pictured on Cara's IG, we're assuming she had a good time. 

ESC: Travel Beauty

Grisi

Of course, should you get sunburned, a breakout or mosquito bites on your next trip to Sexico (as Cara called it) and your skins starts to scar, take solace knowing the country provides a lightening cream that works wonders. "It was honestly great stuff; it cleared up my face," recalled an E! editor of her teenage years. Oh, did we mention it's available at a Walmart near you?

Mother of Pearl Face Cream Lightening, $4.92

ESC: Travel Beauty

Japan

For Kanye West's 40th birthday, Kim Kardashian surprised her husband with a trip to Japan. The couple explored the country, rode the train, took bathroom selfies and, of course, indulged in some sushi

ESC: Travel Beauty

SUMI HAIGOU

Did Kim, a renown beauty obsessive, get to explore the country's best-selling beauty markets? We hope so, because Japan is a leading force behind skin-care science. It was one of first countries behind the charcoal trend, which draws out impurities and bacteria. Celebs love pricy Japanese brands like Shiseido and SKII, but the country has so much more to offer in terms of innovation and cute packaging

Settuken Charcoal Bar Soap, $8.76

We just saved you major mileage. You're welcome. 

