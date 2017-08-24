All the MTV Video Music Award Couples You Wish Were Still a Thing

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Bella Hadid

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Greatest Quotes on Love Before and After Their Split Revealed

Selena Gomez, The Weeknd

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Pack on the PDA at Disneyland

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

The MTV Video Music Awards are the perfect place to debut new music videos, songs and even significant others. 

As the annual award show gears up for its 33rd ceremony on Sunday night, there's plenty of jaw-dropping history to accompany MTV's signature show. Whether it be Madonna writhing around as a sexy bride in 1984 or the pop icon making an equal splash nearly a decade later with a three-way kiss featuring Britney Spearsand Christina Aguilera, the MTV stage has been the designated place for celebrities' musical shenanigans for more than 30 years. 

However, before the show even begins, stars make just as much of a statement when they hit the red carpet—many with a significant other. While some of those celebrity couplings seemed commonplace at the time, some red carpet duos feel like pure figments of our imaginations today. 

Photos

MTV VMAs: The Most Controversial Moments

From former king and queen of pop Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears to Hollywood's bonafide newlyweds, Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey, prepare to open a Pandora's box of MTV VMA romantic history and long for the good ol' days. 

Ready, get set—go!

Sean "Diddy" Combs, Jennifer Lopez, VMA couples

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez & Sean "Diddy" Combs

J.Lo rocking a bandanna—need we say more? 

Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, VMA couples

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Justin Timberlake & Britney Spears

Gone are the 2000 days of the pop world's reigning king and queen. 

Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, VMA Couples

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Selena Gomez & Justin Bieber

We would be bad liars if we said we didn't miss this couple just a bit. 

Article continues below

VMA Couples, Taylor Swift, Joe Jonas

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Taylor Swift & Joe Jonas

Their's was a short-lived love story. 

Ashlee Simpson, Ryan Cabrera, VMA Couples

SGranitz/WireImage

Ashlee Simpson & Ryan Cabrera

She's married with kids today, but more than a decade ago the songstress was going steady with her "On the Way Down" beau. 

Ashlee Simpson, Pete Wentz, VMA Couples

Chris Polk/FilmMagic

Ashlee Simpson & Pete Wentz

Four years later, the star popped up at the award show again on the arm of her then-husband. 

Article continues below

Jessica Simpson, Nick Lachey, VMA Couples

SGranitz/WireImage

Jessica Simpson & Nick Lachey

Two years before reality TV's original couple called it quits, they hit the MTV VMA red carpet—pearly smiles and all. 

Hilary Duff, Joel Madden, VMA Couples

Getty Images

Hilary Duff & Joel Madden

Sure, this romance was so yesterday, but at the time, these two were living the lifestyles of the rich and famous together. 

Pamela Anderson, Tommy Lee, VMA Couples

Evan Agostini/Liaison/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee

This former Mr. and Mrs. made quite the splash on the MTV VMA red carpet in 1999. 

Article continues below

Kid Rock, Pamela Anderson, VMA Couples

Dave Hogan/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson & Kid Rock

Two years later, the starlet was back at the show, that time with a new rock star. 

Paris Hilton, Benji Madden, VMA Couples

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Paris Hilton & Benji Madden

While their relationship lasted less than a year, this duo managed to hit the VMA red carpet together before their split two months later. 

Sarah Jessica Parker, Robert Downey Jr., VMA Couples

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Sarah Jessica Parker & Robert Downey Jr.

Before she embarked on a 20-year-long marriage (and counting) to Matthew Broderick, the Sex and the City alum was going steady with the Avengers star before they called it quits the following year. 

Article continues below

Christina Applegate, Brad Pitt, VMA Couples

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Brad Pitt and Christina Applegate

As the story reportedly goes, these two went on one date and chose the MTV VMAs as the setting. However, she left mid-date for a mystery man and the two never went out again. 

Which couple did you totally forget about? Sound off in the comments!

TAGS/ 2017 MTV VMAs , Couples , Top Stories , VG , Summer Love Week
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.