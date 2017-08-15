Joseph Okpako/WireImage
Kelso and Jackie take Budapest!
Mila Kunis rang in her 34th birthday with a family-filled lunch outing in Hungary, according to a few fan sightings shared to social media. The Ukraine-born actress was joined by her hubby Ashton Kutcher and their two kids, 2-year-old daughter Wyatt Kutcher and son Dimitri Kutcher, 9 months, as well as a few others at the Vintage Garden Döme Bistro in Budapest on Monday.
The longtime couple posed for a sweet photo opp shared to the restaurant's Instagram page. Kunis looked summertime chic in a black and white embroidered blouse while Kutcher kept it casual in a printed button down and fitted baseball cap.
According to local reports, the Kunis-Kutcher fam has rented a home in Budapest while Mila continues filming action-comedy flick The Spy Who Dumped Me with Justin Theroux and Kate McKinnon. They'll reportedly stay through September until filming wraps, which means Ashton and Mila have plenty of time to play tourist in the European country.
Just last week, Theroux, who just so happened to be celebrating his 46th birthday, joined Kutcher and Kunis at the 2017 Sziget Festival in Budapest. The tight-knit trio was photographed enjoying Wiz Khalifa's set from the venue's scaffolding, and Jennifer Aniston's main man even managed to snag a pic with the hip-hop artist.
The That '70s Show alum shared snapshots from the music fest to Instagram of the "See You Again" rapper and EDM duo, The Chainsmokers. (From the looks of Kutcher's account, it appears he's been with Mila in Budapest since at least July.)
So what else have Mila and Ashton been up to throughout their summer abroad? For starters, the notoriously private pair was photographed visiting Kunis' hometown of Chernivtsi in southwest Ukraine. They also caught the diving competition at the 2017 FINA World Championships in Budapest, prompting Kutcher to speak out after photos of his children were published online.
"l continue to kindly ask, Please don't post/publish photos of our kids. They haven't chosen life in the public eye," the actor-turned-investor wrote on Twitter. "Yes we took them to a public place (we like sharing life with our kids) no that doesn't mean we are ok with their photos being published."