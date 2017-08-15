Kelso and Jackie take Budapest!

Mila Kunis rang in her 34th birthday with a family-filled lunch outing in Hungary, according to a few fan sightings shared to social media. The Ukraine-born actress was joined by her hubby Ashton Kutcher and their two kids, 2-year-old daughter Wyatt Kutcher and son Dimitri Kutcher, 9 months, as well as a few others at the Vintage Garden Döme Bistro in Budapest on Monday.

The longtime couple posed for a sweet photo opp shared to the restaurant's Instagram page. Kunis looked summertime chic in a black and white embroidered blouse while Kutcher kept it casual in a printed button down and fitted baseball cap.

According to local reports, the Kunis-Kutcher fam has rented a home in Budapest while Mila continues filming action-comedy flick The Spy Who Dumped Me with Justin Theroux and Kate McKinnon. They'll reportedly stay through September until filming wraps, which means Ashton and Mila have plenty of time to play tourist in the European country.