"I just am having an out of body experience. I can't believe…" JoAnna explains before breaking down in tears. "I want you to know that they're both coming through totally at ease and completely calm. That's usually people's priority, so please know that," Tyler reassures the actress.

"Hector and Debbie. They were very close family friends, and their son is like my brother," JoAnna explains. "Really quickly, do you know who they were giving money to, because this is so weird," Tyler says to a shocked JoAnna.

But before she can answer, he has lots more for the star. "Oh this is so frustrating. They would have been loaning or giving to some extent, like, money. The feeling is this person keeps taking and taking and taking, and they do not know when to stop taking this money," Tyler reveals.