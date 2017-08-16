Short Hair Inspiration This Way—The Best Celebrity Cuts

The short hair lifestyle can easily evoke envy.

The right haircut looks chic yet never appears overdone. It brings to attention facial features, making any bold makeup stand out, and it's relatively low maintenance. Rather than waking up to a head full of wild hair in need of products, tools and potentially heat, most with above-ear cuts simply take off their hair scarf, spritz a little holding spray and oil for sheen and start their good hair day—must be nice!

This explains why Hollywood is filled with short hair. Buzz cuts, pixie hair, short bobs, curly fros—we see them all on the red carpet. Celebrities like Cara Delevingne, Michelle Williams and Keke Palmer continue to prove that beauty doesn't require long hair...or any hair at all. So whether you're chopping off damaged locks or you cut your hair all the time, these stars are the inspiration you need to keep your look fresh.