No matter the outcome, it's always refreshing to see stars take risks on the red carpet (a.k.a. show up in something other than a dress). And Vanessa Hudgens did just that.

When the actress arrived at the Teen Choice Awards in this Reem Acra ensemble we couldn't help but stare—then analyze all its moving parts.

Truthfully, Vanessa can really do no wrong, but we did at a certain point feel as though the outfit might just be wearing the celeb, and not the other way around. Hear us out.

Between the high-neck top, its ruffled (and tiered) three-quarter-length sleeves, the funky pattern on her pants and belt (with its embellished buckle) and the ensemble ending in flares, it's just a lot to take in at once.