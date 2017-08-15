You may not recognize Duff Goldman these days...In fact, he barely even recognizes himself!
The former Ace of Cakes star took to Instagram to share a side-by-side photo of his three-month weight loss, which he's chalking up to eating clean and working out more.
"Wow. It's been three months and I feel like these are photos of two different people," he captioned the photo, which sparked hundreds of comments.
Several fans asked how the Food Network star went about dropping the weight to which he responded "the old school way" of "eating clean, riding my bike and lifting weights."
Though this is the first time we've seen a side-by-side photo of his transformation, Goldman has been sharing his hard work with his fans on Instagram.
For example, he shared a mirror selfie, writing, "That feeling when you lose so much weight you drop a shirt size so all your friends send you new t shirts. Thanks @therealikes!"
He also shared a photo this weekend during his strip to Israel, noting how he's still managed to find time for his work outs.
"How to kill jet lag...wake up at 4 am, enjoy the local plant life while watching the sun come up over the Golan Heights, then hit the weights," he wrote. "My brother Willie did it all with me against his wishes, but I can be pretty convincing. This my Dwayne @therock Johnson impersonation."
Even on the Fourth of July—while the rest of us were eating hot dogs and drinking beer—Goldman shared a photo of two bun-less hamburger patties with pickles and grilled zucchini.
Meanwhile, Goldman joins a long list of celebrities who have dropped a ton of weight over the years. Check out their transformations below:
The 22 Jump Street actor's weight has has been yo-yoing for many years and was photographed filming scenes for War Dogs on April 29, 2015. Then on June 10, 2017, the 33-year-old actor was looking as trim as ever when he stepped out in Los Angeles. The bearded Wolf of Wall Street actor showed off his biceps in a fitted navy t-shirt.
In a recent interview on the Tonight Show, the 33-year-old said of his weight loss, "I gained weight for this movie War Dogs, and then I wanted to get in better shape, so I called Channing Tatum, and said, 'Hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape?'" To which he said the Magic Mike actor responded, "Yes, you dumb motherf--ker, of course you will, it's the simplest thing in the entire world."
The mother of four and star of WE tv's Mama June: From Not to Not lost more than 300 pounds between May 2016 and May 2017. Her transformation and her family's reaction to it was chronicled on Mama June: From Not to Not. The reality star, who weighed 460 pounds at her heaviest, got gastric sleeve surgery in 2016 and then began a new diet plan.
The Love Actually star dropped two dress sizes in six weeks with help from Kate Middleton's trainer Louise Parker.
The star recently revealed she lost over 40 pounds.
The reality star has been sharing his weight-loss achievements on Instagram.
The singer revealed a flawlessly toned tummy at the Billboard Music Awards.
The talk show host revealed in October 2015 that she had lost 50 pounds over three years.
The Roseanne alum showed off his significant weight loss at the premiere of Trumbo in London.
Hollywood Divas star went from a size 16 to a size 10 after liposuction surgery.
The Grammy winner documented his body transformation on Instagram with photos of his workouts and healthy diet meals. The skinny results are beyond impressive!
The Dance Moms star shot down reports claiming she had weight loss surgery after she went from a size 24 to 16.
The actress sparked fresh speculation about her weight loss when she showed off her slimmest figure yet at the premiere of Paul Feig's comedy Spy on June 3. She has not revealed how many pounds she has lost or when she began her weight loss journey, which appears to have taken place gradually over the past year.
The Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star admitted to losing "far over 100" pounds nine months after undergoing weight loss surgery. Wow!
The Orange Is the New Black star dropped 50 pounds after she was diagnosed with diabetes.
The Duchess lost 55 pounds thanks to "good nutrition"!
The Pawn Stars star dropped a whopping 192 pounds with the help of lap band surgery.
The actress revealed she lost 20 pounds unintentionally after changing her diet and eating healthier.
The TV host admitted she gained 40 pounds when she entered college. "Since I couldn't find a plan that worked for me, I decided to create my own," she said of her decision to start eating healthy and lose weight. "Within a year I lost 40 pounds."
The funnyman lost 89 pounds after the birth of his son Jax thanks to a strict diet and exercise twice a day.
The country cutie showed off a thinner frame in November 2013 but didn't keep track of how much weight she lost. "I lost my weight the healthy and good old fashioned way," she said. "Watching what I eat and working out with my trainer Bill Crutchfield."
After a stint in rehab in 2003, Jack Osbourne made an all-around attempt to clean up his life, which included eating healthier and exercising. The reality star's new lifestyle helped him shed a shocking 70 pounds!
Ricki's weight loss was jump-started by her participation on Dancing With the Stars and she's continued her sexy slimdown, losing a total of 12 inches since appearing on the show! Go Ricki! Go Ricki!
Patti Stanger swears by the weight loss system Sensa and says it helped her drop 25 pounds.
Mariah joined Jenny Craig after giving birth to her twins, Moroccan and Monroe. Through diet and exercise, she has managed to drop 70 pounds and looks absolutely amazing!
Angie Everhart turned to Nutrisystem to help her lose 40 pounds after the birth of her baby boy in 2009.
Eating well and exercising regularly helped Carrie drop almost 20 pounds off of her petite frame!
The country cutie who is known for standing by her friends said she packed on the pounds by sympathy eating with a pregnant pal. She bounced right back into shape by sticking to a healthy diet.
The Green Hornet funnyman didn't just laugh off his weight. He used diet and exercise to get fit for the superhero role.
Making it to the Dancing With the Stars finale last year sure helped this Fat Actress shed 100 pounds.
The season six American Idol champ shrunk from a size 14 to a size 8—but a smaller waistline isn't the only thing the "Tattoo" singer is sporting these days.
How does the Superbad funnyguy keep the weight off? "Just eating healthy, running and doing push-ups," the slimmed-down actor recently told us.
After reaching over 300 pounds back in 2009, the Celebrity Apprentice star lost half her body weight after turning to gastric bypass surgery to get healthy.
The Rules of Engagement actress joined team Jenny Craig in December of last year and has since lost 50 pounds.
The now mother of two admitted to being overly skinny back in 2006 after her major weight loss, telling Vanity Fair, "I'm not happy with the way I look right now."
"You can only wear fat clothes, you don't feel good, your sex life gets damaged, you don't have energy for anything," the now 80 pounds thinner Price Is Right host told Parade about living life at his heaviest weight (262 pounds).
Let's face it, Glee's Lea Michele always looks great, but sticking to a vegan diet helps the sexy star always look camera-ready!
After a health scare in 2006, the Bride Wars actress lost a shocking 60 pounds, admitting to People, "I was way too thin."
The Today Show cohost dropped over 100 pounds after having gastric bypass surgery in 2002.
"I thought I looked fabulous before and nobody else did," the now super slender star told People of her body transformation.
The slimmed-down American Idol judge wrote Body With Soul, a health book, after loosing over 100 pounds in 2003 with gastric bypass.
The TV talk-show titan's weight has gone up and down more times than a yo-yo over the years.
"The three things I did to really change my diet were: Start eating breakfast, drink water instead of soda, and always have a snack in the evening," says the Fashion Police starlet in Shape magazine. Check her out steaming up the cover with her new bikini bod.
Mandy Moore toned up her gorgeous gams by eating healthy, doing Pilates and hiking!
From 262 pounds down to 206, the Oscar-winning actress has a much healthier figure today and continues working out at 5:30 a.m. at least five times a week to get down to her goal weight of 180.
Hot in Cleveland ? This 51-year-old is looking hot, period!
As a famous yo-yo dieter, Janet Jackson seems to have shed the pounds for good this time, thanks to Nutrisystem.
The Star Wars princess recently dropped 50 pounds with the help of Jenny Craig. Maybe it's time to break out that iconic metal bikini she donned while playing Princess Leia?
