Jennifer Lawrence Needs a Drinking Buddy—and It Could Be You

Wherever people fall on the political spectrum, "We can't continue this divide and anger," she said. "There are issues affecting us as human beings, not as liberals and not as Republicans." Now especially, she said, "We have to protect the foundation of this country, and acceptance."

...which brings Lawrence back to her Omaze campaign.

One lucky winner and a friend will be flown out to California and put in a 4-star hotel. Once there, they will "picnic among the vines and play lawn games at the vineyard" with Lawrence. Depending on the size of the donation, fans will receive a set of two wine charms, two wine tumblers and a "We Run This" T-shirt—and the bigger the donation, the more chances to win.

(If the winner is under 21 or not a drinker, other beverages will be provided.)

Lawrence filmed a hilarious PSA-style video to raise awareness for the campaign. "You want to help stop political corruption in America and drink a ton of wine? Well, you've come to the right video," the actress says. "I'm here to give you and a friend a chance to come wine tasting with me in California to benefit Represent.Us. It'll be great. We'll hang out, drink some wine, talk politics, drink wine, maybe we'll call your ex, maybe we'll call my ex—who knows? The point is, we'll have fun. And I know what you're thinking: 'Jen, why would I go wine tasting with you? You probably can't tell the difference between a review of great wine and a review of one of your movies.' Well, that's rude...and weirdly, very, very specific. I'm not just going to play a game to prove to you that I know the difference between a wine review and a movie review."