Hey, remember when Jon Snow touched Daenerys Targaryen's dragon, Drogon, on Game of Thrones? It was a huge moment that might be tied to a bigger reveal about the King in the North.

"I quite liked that moment with the dragon," Kit Harington, Jon Snow himself, said in a behind-the-scenes video from HBO. "I think there was something I wanted to bring to it, which was quite animalistic. Animals go on the smell of something. If you're coming up to a horse, you want it to sniff you before it trusts you. Hopefully that worked with the dragons. If you show quite a vicious animal fear, it will jump on that, but if you show it bravery, it will respond in a different way."