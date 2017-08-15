Tiger Woods Speaks Out After His DUI Toxicology Report Is Made Public

Tiger Woods had five different drugs in his system at the time of his DUI arrest on May 29.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office released the toxicology report Monday, which showed that the professional golfer tested positive for Alprazolam, Hydrocodone, Hydromorphone, THC and Zolpidem. In May, Woods said, "I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly." At the time, though, he didn't mention marijuana.

In early July, Woods confirmed he had completed an out-of-state intensive program.