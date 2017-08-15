Tiger Woods Speaks Out After His DUI Toxicology Report Is Made Public

Tiger Woods had five different drugs in his system at the time of his DUI arrest on May 29.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office released the toxicology report Monday, which showed that the professional golfer tested positive for Alprazolam, Hydrocodone, Hydromorphone, THC and Zolpidem. In May, Woods said, "I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly." At the time, though, he didn't mention marijuana.
In early July, Woods confirmed he had completed an out-of-state intensive program.
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office
Woods first announced he would be getting treatment in June, and last week, he struck a plea deal with prosecutors to enter a DUI diversion program. As part of the agreement, he is on 12 months' probation and is required to complete DUI education classes. After the toxicology results were made public, Woods issued a statement Monday morning. "As I previously said, I received professional help to manage my medications. Recently, I had been trying on my own to treat my back pain and a sleep disorder, including insomnia, but I realize now it was a mistake to do this without medical assistance. I am continuing to work with my doctors, and they feel I've made significant progress," the athlete told E! News. "I remain grateful for the amazing support that I continue to receive and for the family and friends that are assisting me."
As for his back injury, Woods said he is on the mend. "I recently spoke to my surgeon and he's very pleased with how my fusion is healing. I'm right on schedule." In fact, the 41-year-old PGA Tour winner said, "I'm now doing some light lifting, riding a stationary bike and putting a little."