Over on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Jimmy Kimmel used humor and logic in an attempt to diffuse the tension. "It's another disturbing Monday in America. We went into the weekend worrying about the fact that Kim Jong Un vowed to start a war by the middle of this month, and we come out of it wondering if our President is cutting eye holes out of his bed sheets," the comedian joked. "As you know, this weekend in Virginia, the worst people in the United States went to the hardware store, bought tiki torches, lit 'em up and marched in Charlottesville. A non-violent protester was killed by a white supremacist, and so the President—who is the President, by the way—went on television to say this: 'We condemn, in the strongest possible terms, this egregious display of hatred, violence and bigotry—on many sides. On many sides.'"

"He started strong and then he had to throw in 'on many sides.' Let's not lay all the blame on the Nazis and the Klan; there were people who marched against them," he joked. "And then, for two, days he had no further comment. The one thing he decides to be quiet about is this!"

"Of course, everyone went nuts because there weren't 'many sides.' The protesters were shouting Nazi slogans. They were carrying Nazi flags. One of them killed a young woman and injured dozens of other people with his car. There were two sides—not many sides—and one of those sides had Nazis on it," he said. "All he had to do is condemn the Nazis, which shouldn't have been difficult thing. It's not exactly a controversial stance. It's not like we asked him to come out against puppies or something. They're Nazis and Klan members and people who put pineapple on pizza. They're terrible people! And it isn't as though he doesn't like to speak out. The reaction to this was enormous. It was all around the world. Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, called the rally 'evil' and 'disgusting.' And you understand what that means? That means Germany is taking a stronger stance against Nazis than we are and they invented them."