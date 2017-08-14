WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair Hospitalized, Placed Into Medically Induced Coma

Two-time WWE hall of famer Ric Flair has been hospitalized.

Melinda Morris Zanoni, CEO of Legacy Talent and Entertainment (the company that represents Flair) confirmed Flair, 68, went into surgery today and is recovering.

She previously tweeted that he was admitted to the hospital on Saturday for "routine monitoring." However, she changed her tone Sunday after she tweeted again, asking fans to pray for Flair as he was dealing with some "tough medical issues."

WWE later confirmed Nature Boy was placed in a medically induced coma as he prepared to undergo surgery today.

Though neither Zanoni nor the WWE revealed Flair's complications, Zanoni did confirm it is not related to his heart.

Meanwhile, Flair's career legacy in the wrestling world extends over 40 years with him being widely regarded as the greatest professional wrestler of all time. Needless to say, many of his fans and WWE colleagues have tweeted their prayers.

Our thoughts are with Flair and his family at this time.

