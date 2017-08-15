Cute Shirtdresses That Will Never Go Out of Style

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
We're all for pinching pennies where we can, but investing in the right wardrobe staples is not one those instances.
More specifically we're talking about shirtdresses, a cross between an ultra-fancy meeting dress and your weekend mumu. Seriously shirtdresses are worth every penny (and no, not all of the options below are super expensive.)
For one, they're classic: That crisp collar paired with the sleek down-the-front buttons (hence the name). They're versatile, too.
Throw one on for a Monday meeting and you look instantly professional.
Want something loose but flattering for weekend errand running? These 17 options below fit the bill.
Dodo Bar Or Menashe Tassel-Embellished Cotton Shirtdress, $231
The Great The Bias Distressed Cotton-Chambray Shirt Dress, $245
Chambray Shirtdress, $138
Christopher Kane Gingham-Pocket Cotton-Poplin Shirtdress, $202
Kenzo A-line Shirtdress, $228
Jupe by Jackie Gopal Flower-Appliqué Pinstriped Cotton Shirtdress, $368
