You're Doing It Wrong: Leg Contouring

Thigh dimples enhance any side profile.
Everyone wants to look like they can hike up Mount Everest on the red carpet, even if they can barely make it to the Hollywood sign. Thanks to makeup, they can. You don't need to spend hours in the gym squatting or working your quads to get Jennifer Lopez-level thighs (for a few hours). You just need some bronzer, a beauty blender and a few minutes.
Ready to look fit? Watch the video above and follow the steps below!
Step 1: Apply a tinted moisturizer all over your legs sparingly, then apply more product as needed for smooth application. We used This Works Perfect Legs Skin Protector with SPF 30.
Step 2: Flex those muscles!
Step 3: Pour a small amount of bronzer (like the Invisible Stockings Body Bronzer) or a foundation that about two shades darker than your skin into your hand. With muscles flexed, draw lines around the shallow areas of your legs, knees, the inner rim of the shin bone and the shallow divot under the calf muscle.
Step 4: Using a wet makeup sponge, blend towards the outer edge of your legs in circular motions.
Step 5: Using a luminizer or highlighting leg cream such as the This Works Perfect Legs Sculpt and Shine to outline the center of your upper thigh and shin.
Step 6: Blend using your hands!
Step 7: Repeat on your other leg
Gotham/GC Images
Looking fit may be a lot easier than getting fit, but if you want long-lasting toned legs, then you may need a J. Lo-level gym routine.
