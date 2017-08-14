Paradise is officially open!

Season four of Bachelor in Paradise begins tonight, with a new group of Bachelor nation singles descending upon a Mexican beach to try their hand at falling in love with each other (or at least falling into something), hoping they could be as lucky as last year's surviving couple, Carly Waddell and Evan Bass.

Even Carly and Evan will tell you that their relationship did not go very smoothly at first. Evan pursued Carly pretty intensely as she rejected him, before eventually realizing she loved him too after one weird trip to the emergency room. Over a year later, they're married and expecting a baby, making them one hell of a Bachelor in Paradise success story.

E! News sat down with the couple to talk marriage and babies, but also to get a little bit of insight into how they made things work in Paradise.