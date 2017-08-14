You is shaping up to be quite the TV comeback vehicle.

Just a few weeks after news broke that Gossip Girl star Penn Badgley would be making his return to television in Lifetime's adaptation of Caroline Kepnes' best-selling novel of the same name, E! News can confirm that Shay Mitchell will be following up her seven-season run on Pretty Little Liars with a series regular role in the psychological thriller.

Billed as a 21st century love story, You tells the story of Joe (Badgley), a bookstore manager who uses the hyper-connectivity of today's technology to make the woman of dreams, an aspiring writer named Beck (Elizabeth Lail) fall in love with him, removing every obstacle—and person—in his way. (Think Dan Humphrey, but from the darkest timeline.)