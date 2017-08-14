Taylor Swift has spoken out following the conclusion of her groping trial.
In case you missed it, the 27-year-old singer won her case against the Colorado-based radio DJ, David Mueller, who groped her butt underneath her skirt during a fan meet-and-greet in 2013. The jury found Mueller guilty of assault and battery.
Swift spoke out regarding her victory and announced she'll move forward by helping sexual assault victims in the future.
"I want to thank Judge William J. Martinez and the jury for their careful consideration," she said, adding, "My attorneys Doug Baldridge, Danielle Foley, Jay Schaudies and Katie Wright for fighting for me and anyone who feels silenced by a sexual assault, and especially anyone who offered their support throughout this four-year ordeal and two-year long trial process."
She also announced, "I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this. My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves."
Meanwhile, Mueller was fired from his job at 98.5 KYGO radio after Swift said he reached up her skirt and groped her when they posed to take a photo in 2013.
GLH / BACKGRID
Two years later, Mueller filed a lawsuit against Swift, claiming he was fired from his job over "false allegations." Swift responded by filing a counter suit for assault and battery shortly thereafter.
The highly-publicized case began Monday with the jury selection and continued into four days of testimony from Swift, her mother Andrea Swift and her former bodyguard, Greg Dent.
The Grammy winner took the stand last Thursday, offering a gripping summary (which was met with appreciation from fellow celebrities) of the sexual assault, and she became emotional during the attorneys' closing arguments earlier today.
After four hours of deliberating, the jury came to a unanimous decision, finding Mueller guilty of assault and battery.
Swift left the courthouse winning the $1 she requested in punitive damages.