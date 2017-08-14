It's the Hollywood split pop culture fans didn't see coming.

After eight years of marriage, Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announced on social media that they were "legally separating."

"Anna and I are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed," the couple shared with their followers on August 6. "Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward."

The pair added, "We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."

While some fans continue to mourn the end of one of Hollywood's most beloved pairs, we've created a guide to everything we've learned since the surprise announcement. Shall we dive in?