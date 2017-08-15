Brie Bella Reveals Her Mommy Breasts Are Getting in the Way of Her WWE Training: "It Was Weird to Land on These Boobs"
Kylie Jenner isn't afraid to admit the haters get to her sometimes.
In this exclusive sneak peek from Sunday's new episode of Life of Kylie, the 20-year-old E! star is feeling depressed and Caitlyn Jenner tries to cheer her up.
"What's going on? Do you have any life left in you?" Caitlyn asks a sad Kylie. "We gotta do something, you can't sit around here and mope."
In her confessional, Kylie explains her depression. "The hardest part about having a relationship for me is just that it's blasted all over the Internet," Travis Scott's other half says. "You have to hear about other people's opinions on who you're with. It's a lot. Most of the time it's just not true. Like you have no idea what I'm like in a relationship, what kind of bond I have with somebody else."
"You cannot win with the Internet. There's no winning," Kylie adds. "It's just unnecessary negativity. I feel like I'm in a relationship with the world sometimes."
Watch the clip to hear Kylie explain why she feels so "horrible."
Watch a brand new episode of Life of Kylie Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!