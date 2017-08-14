17 Wardrobe Staples You're Sure to See on Bachelor in Paradise This Season

Summer might be winding down, but Bachelor in Paradise is just getting started.

Starting with tonight's premiere, there will be drama-filled good times a plenty (don't you worry), but, more notably, let's talk about the BIP fashion scene. Every season the girls (and heck, even the guys) really seem to nail that summer off-duty look. (You know: The one that really lends itself to the cool-girl Instagram aesthetic you're going for with your outfits.)

Sure, you might not be heading to the set yourself, but at least you can dress like it.

Shop below and tell us: Would you wear any of these looks to Paradise?

Beach-y Heels

Raye Mia Heels, $190

Lace-Up One Piece

Solid and Striped + Staud Sophia Lace-Up Ribbed Swimsuit, $170

Denim Cutoffs

Grlfrnd Frayed Mini Denim Shorts, $148

Mini Dress

Privacy Please x Revolve Brisco Dress, $168

Blousy Top

Loveshackfancy Cecilia Crop Top, $165

Matching Set

Blue Life Melanie Lace-Up Top, $77

Hoop Earrings

BP Large Hoop Earrings, $12

Branded: BIP Trends

Triangle Bikini

Mara Hoffman Printed Triangle Bikini, $235

Fancy Flip Flops

Tkees Lily Matte-Leather Flip Flops, $55

Baseball Cap

BP Bad Hair Day Baseball Cap, $15

Branded: BIP Trends

Off-the-Shoulder Top

Blue Life Tasha Top, $75

Pool Slides

Marcelo Burlon County of Milan Kelly Pool Slides, $74

High-Waisted Bikini

Mara Hoffman Printed Bikini, $255

Floppy Hat

Pool To Party Rainbow Tassel Floppy Hat, $88

Espadrilles

Manebi Hamptons Suede Espadrilles, $110

Maxi Floral Dress

Astr Penelope Dress, $110

Oversized Sunnies

Quay Australia 'My Girl' 50mm Cat Eye Sunglasses, $55

Paradise, here you come!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

