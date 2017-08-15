Pink to Receive 2017 MTV VMAs' Video Vanguard Award

The 2017 MTV Video Music Awards is thinking Pink.
The pop-rock superstar is set to receive the highly prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at this year's event on Sunday, August 27. She also joins a star-studded list of VMA performers set to take the stage at The Forum in Los Angeles, which includes Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, Fifth Harmony, The Weeknd and more.
Pink, who recently returned to music with "What About Us" prior to the Oct. 13 release of her seventh studio album, is being recognized with the show's highest honor for her impact on music, pop culture, fashion and philanthropy, according to MTV's announcement.
Over her many years in the spotlight, Pink has won six MTV Video Music Awards (including Video of the Year for "Lady Marmalade" as well as Best Pop Video for "Stupid Girls" and Best Female Video for "Get the Party Started") and been nominated for 18. She joins an incredibly impressive roster of previous Video Vanguard winners such as Rihanna, Kanye West, Beyoncéand Justin Timberlake.
What else can pop culture fanatics expect from the 2017 MTV VMAs? For starters, Katy Perry will host the celebration, who also just so happens to dominate the competition with five nominations.
Kendrick Lamar leads the pack with eight nominations to his name while The Weeknd has five chances to win a "Moon Person." Additionally, MTV set the precedent with non-gendered categories at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards and has done the same for the VMAs. The network has done away with the "Best Female Video" and "Best Male Video" categories for a combined "Artist of the Year" competition.
In honor of Pink's big win, check out the many artists that came before her to win the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award below:
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2011
2006
2003
2001
2000
1998
1997. Also honored: Mark Romanek
1995
1994. Also honored: The Rolling Stones
1992
1991. Also honored: Wayne Isham
1990
1989
1988
1987. Also honored: Julien Temple
1986. Also honored: Zbigniew Rybczyński
1985. Also honored: Russell Mulcahy, Kevin Godley & Lol Creme
1984. Also honored: The Beatles and Richard Lester
The annual event will air live on MTV Sunday, Aug. 27, at 8 p.m. ET.
