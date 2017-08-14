Cindy Crawford is one of the most famous models of all time, but that doesn't mean she didn't have a backup plan.
The 51-year-old supermodel is the latest celebrity to join Vogue for 73 questions during which revealed she was the valedictorian of her high school class. In fact, if modeling didn't workout for her, she said she would have likely become a teacher.
And that's not the only surprising thing Crawford revealed...She also recalled that one time she ended up in bed with George Clooney, chalking it up to a long night of Casamigos tequila, which Clooney founded with Crawford's husband, Rande Gerber.
But no need to worry! It wasn't anything risqué—Crawford is very much in love with her husband.
She explained the key to her long-lasting love with Gerber—who she married in 1998—saying, "We actually really still like each other, and we make sure we spend a lot of time together."
However, if you would have asked Crawford's 13-year-old self about her future in love, she wasn't as convinced she'd find it...mostly because she towered over boys!
When asked what advice she'd give herself back then, Crawford laughed, "That the boys will eventually get taller!"
As for the best advice she's received, it came from her mother, who said: "Never give unsolicited advice." Amen!
Make sure to watch Crawford's full video above to find out her favorite thing about motherhood and the benefit of building her career before Instagram.