Deadmau5 is dancing to a whole new beat now that he's a married man.
E! News can confirm the Canadian record producer and DJ said "I Do" to girlfriend Kelly "Grill" Fedoni over the weekend.
"Mr and Mrs grill," he shared on Instagram while holding a bottle of Corona in his wedding day attire. "Let's get this f--kin party started."
Kelly also confirmed the news on Instagram with several photos from the big day.
"Officially Mrs Kelly Lyn Zimmerman ❤," the real estate salesperson shared with her followers. "Together forever and always, not a day will go by without me loving you."
As for who was able to attend this special celebration, it appears Tommy Lee, Mythbusters' Troy Belleci and HGTV Canada's Bryan Baeumler served as groomsmen while DJ Aero helped provide the music.
For those wondering if this famous couple followed tradition for their wedding day, we may have your answer.
Not only did Deadmau5 share a picture of his future wife hours before the ceremony, but the DJ also had pyrotechnics for the wedding weekend.
Back in January of 2016, Deadmau5 revealed that he had secretly proposed to his longtime girlfriend when he posted a picture of his leading lady wearing an engagement ring.
Kelly was seen flashing a new piece of bling on that finger while vacationing in the Maldives with family.
While the couple's honeymoon plans remain top secret, both parties appear to be madly in love with the other. In fact, the best may be yet to come. "Last but never least, Thank you to the love of my life. I cannot wait to grow old with you," Kelly previously shared on Instagram. "I'm going to hug you and kiss you and love forever. @deadmau5"
Congratulations to the couple on their special weekend.