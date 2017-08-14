Eminem Lists Michigan Home for $2 Million—Inside the Rapper's Super Secure Mansion

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow |

Eminem, Detroit Home, House, Real Estate

Trulia; Getty Images

Eminem's had some huge ups and downs in his career, but he's still come out on top. However, the music maker's about to take a big hit in the money department, as the rapper is selling his six-bedroom, nine-and-a-half-bath house in Michigan for $1.999 million. The big bummer (financially speaking) is that 14 years ago, the superstar purchased the mansion for $4.75 million, over twice as much as the current listing price. 

That's right—Marshall Mathers is listing his house at 42 percent of what he bought it for back in 2003.

But just because the price has been slashed, doesn't mean the "Lose Yourself" rapper's house has lost any luster—no expense has been spared. The sprawling contemporary-style mansion, which was built in 1986, spans a whopping 17,000 square feet and is located on almost six acres in the Detroit suburb of Rochester Hills, MI.

Additionally, every bedroom in the main house is a suite. The home was also built for entertaining—as it has tennis courts, a waterfall pool with a spa, an entertainment cabana, and a guest house, complete with its own game room.

As for the sprawling grounds, the gated house has a private pond set in the woods.

A very interesting a notable feature is that the home has an extra spot for security. It lists a "guard house" as a selling point.

If anyone wants to squash some beef with "Rap God"—they better do it at their own house!

Photos

Celebrity Real Estate: Breakover Homes

Eminem, Detroit Home, House, Real Estate

Trulia

Back View

The house features an expansive backyard area, complete with a pool.

Eminem, Detroit Home, House, Real Estate

Trulia

Kitchen View

The kitchen features a view of the yard.

Eminem, Detroit Home, House, Real Estate

Trulia

Cabana

A cabana is the perfect place to entertain guests in the summer months.

Eminem, Detroit Home, House, Real Estate

Trulia

Tennis Court

Anyone up for a game of doubles?

Eminem, Detroit Home, House, Real Estate

Trulia

Pool

The rapper went for a dip in this pool.

Eminem, Detroit Home, House, Real Estate

Trulia

Pool

Guests were able to splash around in this large pool.

Eminem, Detroit Home, House, Real Estate

Trulia

Bathroom

The bathroom features accents of blue.

Eminem, Detroit Home, House, Real Estate

Trulia

Living Room

A friendly gent welcomes guests with a sign detailing the night's menu options.

Eminem, Detroit Home, House, Real Estate

Trulia

The Pond

A bucolic pond is on the six-acre grounds.

Eminem, Detroit Home, House, Real Estate

Trulia

Guest House View

The guest house features several windows.

Eminem, Detroit Home, House, Real Estate

Trulia

Bedroom

This is one of the mansion's five bedrooms.

Eminem, Detroit Home, House, Real Estate

Trulia

Back View

The house features floor-to-roof windows.

Eminem, Detroit Home, House, Real Estate

Trulia

Formal Dining Room

The dining room has wood floors, wood walls and a wood ceiling.

Eminem, Detroit Home, House, Real Estate

Trulia

Driveway

There's space for several cars to park.

Eminem, Detroit Home, House, Real Estate

Trulia

Kitchen

The kitchen features wood and updated appliances.

Eminem, Detroit Home, House, Real Estate

Trulia

Kitchen

Wood floors line the kitchen.

TAGS/ Eminem , Real Estate , Top Stories
