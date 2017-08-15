Ashley Tisdale's Making Adult Backpacks Chic Again

ESC: Ashley Tisdale

BG005/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Just because you're no longer a student doesn't mean you shouldn't take part in favorite pastime, back-to-school trends.

Ashley Tisdale's mini $1,790 Gucci backpack is giving us all the nostalgia feels—with a side of oh-that's-actually-really-chic. How badly is this making you reconsider carrying the studious accessory this fall?

If you're like us, and willing to give the look a shot, there are so many amazing options available to adults these days. (And don't worry, they won't all break the bank.)

So grab your credit cards and get to shopping! 

Once you've settled on your perfect match, wear it with just about any outfit. From a sporty athleisure look to a white tee tucked into a leather mini to a summery maxi dress with sneakers—we weren't kidding when we said any outfit.

Shop the Look

ESC: Backpacks

Topshop

Blake Mini Backpack, $45

ESC: Backpacks

Iris and Ink

Suede-Trimmed Leather Backpack, $290

ESC: Backpacks

Alexander Wang

Textured-Leather Backpack, Was: $895, Now: $493

ESC: Backpacks

Pixie Mood

Faux Leather Convertible Backpack, $68

ESC: Backpacks

Gucci

GG Marmont Matelassé Quilted Leather Backpack, $1,790

ESC: Backpacks

Everlane

The Twill Snap Backpack, $65

ESC: Backpacks

Zara

Convertible Split Suede Backpack, $70

ESC: Backpacks

Jérôme Dreyfuss

Florent Textured-Leather Backpack, Was: $635, Now: $350

ESC: Backpacks

H&M

Mesh Backpack, $30

ESC: Backpacks

Matt & Nat

Vignelli Backpack, $160

ESC: Backpacks

Urban Originals

Magic Vegan Leather Backpack, $88

ESC: Backpacks

Mango

Front Lapel Backpack, $40

ESC: Backpacks

Forever 21

Faux Leather Top-Flap Backpack, $28

ESC: Backpacks

Chloé

Mini Faye Leather & Suede Backpack, $1,490

ESC: Backpacks

State Bags

Mini Kane, $55

ESC: Backpacks

Urban Outfitters

Sierra Neoprene Mini Backpack, $44

One strap it for cool factor.

Use two straps for practicality.

