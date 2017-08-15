Ashley Tisdale's Making Adult Backpacks Chic Again

BG005/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Just because you're no longer a student doesn't mean you shouldn't take part in favorite pastime, back-to-school trends.
Ashley Tisdale's mini $1,790 Gucci backpack is giving us all the nostalgia feels—with a side of oh-that's-actually-really-chic. How badly is this making you reconsider carrying the studious accessory this fall?
If you're like us, and willing to give the look a shot, there are so many amazing options available to adults these days. (And don't worry, they won't all break the bank.)
So grab your credit cards and get to shopping!
Once you've settled on your perfect match, wear it with just about any outfit. From a sporty athleisure look to a white tee tucked into a leather mini to a summery maxi dress with sneakers—we weren't kidding when we said any outfit.
Blake Mini Backpack, $45
Textured-Leather Backpack, Was: $895, Now: $493
Florent Textured-Leather Backpack, Was: $635, Now: $350
Mesh Backpack, $30
Vignelli Backpack, $160
Front Lapel Backpack, $40
Mini Kane, $55
One strap it for cool factor.
Use two straps for practicality.