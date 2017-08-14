"By returning a verdict on Ms. Swift's counterclaim for a single symbolic dollar, the value of which is immeasurable to all women in this situation...You will tell every woman...that no means no," he said.

She released the following statement to E! News immediately after news of her legal victory broke. "I want to thank Judge William J. Martinez and the jury for their careful consideration, my attorneys Doug Baldridge, Danielle Foley, Jay Schaudies and Katie Wright for fighting for me and anyone who feels silenced by a sexual assault, and especially anyone who offered their support throughout this four-year ordeal and two-year long trial process."

Swift continued, "I acknowledge the privilege that I benefit from in life, in society and in my ability to shoulder the enormous cost of defending myself in a trial like this. My hope is to help those whose voices should also be heard. Therefore, I will be making donations in the near future to multiple organizations that help sexual assault victims defend themselves."

The highly-publicized case included four days of testimony from Swift herself, Andrea, and her former bodyguard Greg Dent. The Grammy winner took the stand last Thursday, offering a gripping summary (which was met with appreciation from fellow celebrities) of the alleged sexual assault. "He stayed latched on to my bare ass cheek," Swift testified. "I felt him grab onto my ass cheek underneath my skirt."

"The first couple of milliseconds I thought it must be a mistake, so I moved to the side very quickly so that his side would be removed from my ass cheek, but it didn't let go," she continued. "It was a very shocking thing that has never happened to me before. This was not something I had ever dealt with. I got as far away from him as I possibly could."