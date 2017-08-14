Saying goodbye doesn't get any easier for Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

The Don't Be Tardy star is a mother of six, but when it comes to sending her children off to school for the first time, the tears still flow. Such was the case Monday when it was time for her 4-year-old son Kash Biermann to head to his first day of Kindergarten.

"@kashbiermann did great getting out of the car...and as soon as he did I LOST it," she told her fans on Instagram with a family photo taken on the first day of school. "My hubby and @arianabiermann were so sweet talking me down!"

Fortunately for Kash—and as comfort to Mama Kim—her 6-year-old son Kroy Jagger Biermann was also headed to class."Kj started 1st grade Thursday of last week (and I'm surprised he isn't president of his school yet) lol but my nugget Kash is a bit more sensitive and shy," she explained on social media. "There is something about boys that just gets me. THANK YOU for all of your sweet comments through all my tears last night I didn't feel as crazy knowing so many of you are going through the same."