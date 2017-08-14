Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton may not be the template, however romantic, that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt want to go by, but they're at least storied proof that, even once those divorce papers are signed...you can still swing a U-turn and get another marriage license.

Or perhaps all is not yet lost for Brangelina in the first place.

Eleven months after their surprisingly contentious breakup, Jolie and Pitt are now opting to wait a beat before continuing with their divorce proceedings. How long that beat lasts, be it another year (like Burton and Taylor's second marriage) or forever, is anyone's guess, as stranger things have happened than a couple deciding that divorce (from each other) isn't for them after all.

Jolie, when she filed for divorce last September, simultaneously indicated via a handful of choice words that Pitt's behavior had contributed to her incredibly tough decision. She didn't really go into much detail about her ordeal in her recent interview with Vanity Fair, only saying that life got "difficult," but Pitt had already admitted to GQ Style that he had been drinking too much and disconnecting emotionally before the breakup.

With no imminent court dates looming for the two, we're told that Brad's commitment to "self-improvement"—he told GQ he had quit drinking and had a new-found love of therapy—has prompted a reevaluation of where they're at and where they're headed.

They're not back together, to be clear, but this isn't the first time this year that these two have turned out to be busily repairing the broken threads of their relationship behind the scenes while the situation seemed more dire on the outside.