6 Epic Reasons Why Victoria's Secret Models Love Aspen

The destination for this year's Victoria's Secret lingerie holiday shoot is the rugged terrain of Aspen. While you may associate Colorado's mountains with star-studded ski trails that have hosted World Cup races, the Angels are heating things up and giving us new reasons to book a trip.
Like, now.
So what happens when you gather some of the most genetically blessed humans and take them to the great outdoors? Everyone, from Josephine Skriver to Martha Hunt, Sara Sampaio, Taylor Hill and Stella Maxwell, has abandoned the runway and set out for the Centennial State. Here's why they're loving it.
With these famous mountains as your backdrop, you've actually got to tell people your photo hasn't been retouched, like Sara did in the caption of this Instagram post. The only beauty that could rival this setting is that of the models flown out for this catalog shoot.
OK, so we know this is a work trip — which means early call times and long days — but it seems like the models have been able to dabble in some of Colorado's greatest activities. Taylor posed off-duty in this shot with a horse, and we spotted Stella next to a campfire. S'mores, anyone?
Colorado is located in the South West, so you can expect the kind of land that helped to put cowboy culture on the map. The VS girls are dressing the part, rocking all the right hats, fringe and leather. Jasmine Tookes even snapped a selfie in her cowgirl gear (she obviously wasn't the only one). Who doesn't love a good theme?
The photos the angels have shared, like this one posted by Taylor, are proof that Aspen is the ultimate refuge, whether you live in a bustling city or you're just looking for some nature. Colorado is known for its vivid landscape, dense forests, canyons and rivers. There's an allure of adventure that comes through in a single picture.
We just can't stop staring. Lais Ribeiro was one of several models to snap a pic with these adorable husky pups. What other creatures roam the lands of Colorado?
They may be on the job, but these VS angels still know how to enjoy themselves. Inspired by their surroundings, they had fun hanging out in their Western attire. Elsa Hosk posted this gem of Sara, Elizabeth Sulcer and Taylor playing sheriff, because where else if not in Aspen?
We can't think of any better reason to plan an Aspen adventure.
