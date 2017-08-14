Are Jessica Biel's Shoes the New Crocs?

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID
Could these sneaker-like shoes be the new Crocs? (Fun fact: They're already really popular among children.)
Jessica Biel stepped out recently in these $75 Native Shoes kicks, which, you guessed it, are actually rubber. And they're cute, right?
Unlike the OG rubber-soled clogs, these bad boys are a little more incognito when it comes to how they'd look with your usual outfits. You could swap them with any white sneaker, no one would notice a difference and you now have a pair that are ultimately stain-proof (just wipe away the grim).
Though you thought you might never see the day where you'd actually consider wearing something like this ever again, it's here.
If Jessica's perforated version sells out, see the below selects for more options.
Chuck Taylor All Star Metallic Rubber Hi Tops, Was: $75, Now: $45
Eva Sandal, $35
Jefferson Bling, Was: $60, Now: $30
Article continues below
Urban Farmer Shoe, Was: $80, Now: $56
Tinsley Boot, $55
Telly Boots, $150
Article continues below
They're life-proof, people.
And parents, you can match your kids!