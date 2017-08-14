Are Jessica Biel's Shoes the New Crocs?

Could these sneaker-like shoes be the new Crocs? (Fun fact: They're already really popular among children.)

Jessica Biel stepped out recently in these $75 Native Shoes kicks, which, you guessed it, are actually rubber. And they're cute, right?

Unlike the OG rubber-soled clogs, these bad boys are a little more incognito when it comes to how they'd look with your usual outfits. You could swap them with any white sneaker, no one would notice a difference and you now have a pair that are ultimately stain-proof (just wipe away the grim).