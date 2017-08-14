Taylor Swift Receives Support From Kesha as Her Groping Trial Comes to an End

Taylor Swift is receiving support from a familiar face as her groping trial comes to an end.

As closing arguments continued Monday morning in a Denver courtroom, the "Shake It Off" singer received a special message online from Kesha.

". @taylorswift13 i support you always, and especially right now and admire your strength and fearlessness," the singer wrote on Twitter. "Truth is always the answer."

Back in February of 2016, Taylor showed her support for Kesha by donating $250,000 to help with any financial needs during her legal battle with Dr. Luke.

Kesha's mom would describe the gesture as "AMAZING!!" 

The message comes after several Hollywood stars showed solidarity with the Grammy winner.

After Taylor testified in court, close friend Lena Dunham spoke out on Twitter. "Proud of @taylorswift13 for her fierce & cutting testimony & her refusal to settle for being treated like property," the Girls star wrote. "Her example is powerful."

Singer Nelly Furtado added, "Been in several meet n' greets where radio staff attempt to cross lines. Love @taylorswift13 for fighting 4 women's safety in the workplace."

On Friday, Taylor earned a major legal victory in her ongoing sexual assault trial against Colorado DJ David Mueller.

A federal judge dismissed David's claim against the singer claiming he couldn't prove the pop star ruined his career over allegations that he groped her during a 2013 meet-and-greet. The judge cited lack of evidence and witness testimony. As a result, Taylor will not be held liable for his subsequent firing from KYGO radio station.

Taylor's sexual assault and battery countersuit, however, will move ahead to jury deliberations today. The "Blank Space" singer is seeking $1 in damages.

