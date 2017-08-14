Sonequa Martin-Green is the new lead character in the Star Trek TV universe. Get used to it. When Martin-Green, a veteran of The Walking Dead, was announced as the lead of Star Trek: Discovery, there were internet naysayers.

There are naysayers for everything these days, but the reaction both did and didn't take Martin-Green by surprise.

"It's really sad to say I wasn't surprised," she said. "Because of the state of our world currently and the state of our world right now and because of where we come from as a country. I was sad, I was disappointed, but I wasn't necessarily surprised. I will say though, on the other hand—you know what, I'm going to amend my statement. Yeah, it actually was surprising in this particular instance because a lot of the sort of backlash for the diversity were people who say they're long-term Trek fans."