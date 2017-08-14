A post shared by Laurie Lynn Stark Official (@laurielynnstark) on Aug 13, 2017 at 10:35pm PDT

Combine microphones with a glass of wine and you may just get one very special performance.

As Kate Hudson and her family friends gathered together for a summer party this weekend, many fans and followers couldn't stop buzzing about one special moment.

If you couldn't already guess, the Hollywood actress showed off her singing abilities again. This time, however, it was totally a cappella.

Professional photographer Laurie Lynn Stark took to Instagram Sunday night and shared just a glimpse into Kate's rendition of "Jealous" by Labrinth.

"The conduit to many of the most amazing ladies I love," Laurie shared online. "Happy triple bday @jyorn @erinfoster @nicomiz."