Bella Thorne and Blackbear Hit the Red Carpet With Plenty of PDA

The new couple made it Instagram official in mid-July when Thorne shared a snap of the two cuddling on a couch. At the top of the month, the musical star reciprocated with a photo of him and his gal mid-kiss on his account. "were hot," Blackbear captioned the passionate shot.

While the Famous in Love star was linked to Scott Disick earlier this summer, particularly after they were spotted mingling poolside in Cannes, she quickly shot down those claims.

"Scott is really nice, sweet, charming. I don't drink, and he really drinks a lot," she told Complex in June. "It just ended up...I just wasn't down. I was like, 'I gotta leave.' We were [in Cannes] a day and a half before I was like, 'I'm booking my flight and leaving.' I love to go out and have fun, I love to f--king dance, but I just don't party hardcore like that and it was way too much for me. I was like, 'Woah, this is not the way I live my life, bruh.'"