Chris Hemsworth just had "one of the best weekends ever."
In honor of his 33rd birthday, the Thor: Ragnarok actor and his wife, Elsa Pataky, invited pals Alan Emery, Natasha Emery, April Munro and Luke Munro to join them for a private getaway on Orpheus Island in Australia. "If you haven't been then add it to the long list of amazing places to see in Oz," Chris told his 11.1 million Instagram followers Sunday night. "It's a must!"
The trip began with a helicopter ride, followed by a jaunt on a private jet (via AVMIN Air Charter); the actor thanked the company "for always giving us the smoothest ride out there."
And that was just the beginning.
The three couples documented their adventures on Instagram as they paddle boarded, rock climbed and snorkeled. Natasha "had the best time" exploring the "hidden gem," writing, "So grateful to call Australia home and to share the fun adventures with my wingman and friends."
There was plenty of PDA, too—especially between Chris and Elsa. "Happy birthday to my koala bear!! @chrishemsworth," the actress said. "Best weekend ever! Love you always and forever!"
See the rest of Chris' birthday photos below:
Chris brings his friends Alan Emery, Natasha Emery, April Munro and Luke Munro to the Australian island with wife Elsa Pataky.
Luke, April, Elsa and Chris snap a selfie in the helicopter.
Elsa and Chris fly towards their destination.
The three couples book a private jet through AVMIN Air Charter.
Before they can board, they group has to take a silly photo.
Chris and Elsa catch some Zs in the air.
Chris spots Orpheus Island from up above.
Elsa steals a kiss from Chris during a day at the beach.
Elsa lifts her hunky hubby. "S--t I'm strong," she jokes on Instagram.
Natasha shares a pic of Australia's "hidden gem."
Elsa and Chris see rock climbing as a photo shoot opportunity.
The group—minus Alan—poses for a photo in Queensland.
Not everyone is adventurous as Chris, apparently.
Elsa and Chris go paddle boarding together.
Chris photobombs April and Luke, who share a paddle board.
Elsa and Chris relax and work on their tans.
Elsa and Chris take a moment to enjoy the sunset.
The group reviews their dinner menu.
Elsa marvels at the marine life.
Chris dries off in the sun as Elsa finishes snorkeling.
Elsa and Chris celebrate "the best weekend ever."
Chris is enjoying some time off before he promotes Thor: Ragnarok, in theaters Nov. 3.
In the Marvel movie, the titular hero loses his long locks—and not for vanity reasons. Chris explained the significance of Thor's makeover in Entertainment Weekly's Fall Movie Preview issue. "When I didn't have the wig on, I instantly felt like I could move and speak and react differently. Once we aesthetically stripped a lot of that away, it allowed the whole thing to take on a different attitude," the actor said. "It felt like a completely different character, and that was hugely liberating and freeing as an actor, because I had become a bit bored with myself."