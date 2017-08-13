"Oh cool. Wow. That's so cool! Oh my god, that's so sweet! No way holy s--t! That's so cool."

That's how Tyler Posey might react if you tell him you watched this week's episode of Teen Wolf, because it wasn't just any episode of Teen Wolf. It was an episode directed by Posey himself—his directing debut.

And if you couldn't tell by his reaction to just knowing that someone watched it—not even whether or not they liked it—he was excited. He's been starring on the show as the titular teen wolf for six seasons, which is obviously a dream job, but after a while he realized he wanted to do more.