Jordin Sparks and Boyfriend Dana Isaiah Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kaia Gerber

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Kevin Hart, Eniko Parrish

Kevin Hart and Pregnant Wife Eniko Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Tributes

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Gushes Over Tristan Thompson and Talks Marriage and Kids

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jordin Sparks, Dana Isaiah

Earl Gibson III/WireImage

Jordin Sparks and new boyfriend Dana Isaiah were all smiles during their recent red carpet debut as a couple.

They started dating a few months ago and pop singer and former American Idol winner had made their relationship Instagram official in July, posting a pic of them cozying up on International Kissing Day and writing, "Grateful for you."

Sparks and Isaiah walked the red carpet together for the first time Friday evening at the 17th annual Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. Sparks wore a royal blue, high-neck, over-the-knee halter dress and black pumps while her man wore a gray suit.

Photos

Ranking Every American Idol Winner

Grind together, SHINE together ?

A post shared by Dana Isaiah (@_danaisaiah) on

A post shared by Dana Isaiah (@_danaisaiah) on

Sparks, who famously previously dated Jason Derulo and Sage the Gemini, and her new boyfriend have posted many adorable photos of each other on Instagram in recent weeks.

My ride & thrive," she wrote last week.

"God was definitely looking out for ya boy when he hand crafted this one," Isaiah wrote in June. "My ride or die."

TAGS/ Jordin Sparks , Couples , Life/Style , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.