Jordin Sparks and new boyfriend Dana Isaiah were all smiles during their recent red carpet debut as a couple.

They started dating a few months ago and pop singer and former American Idol winner had made their relationship Instagram official in July, posting a pic of them cozying up on International Kissing Day and writing, "Grateful for you."

Sparks and Isaiah walked the red carpet together for the first time Friday evening at the 17th annual Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. Sparks wore a royal blue, high-neck, over-the-knee halter dress and black pumps while her man wore a gray suit.