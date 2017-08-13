Earl Gibson III/WireImage
Jordin Sparks and new boyfriend Dana Isaiah were all smiles during their recent red carpet debut as a couple.
They started dating a few months ago and pop singer and former American Idol winner had made their relationship Instagram official in July, posting a pic of them cozying up on International Kissing Day and writing, "Grateful for you."
Sparks and Isaiah walked the red carpet together for the first time Friday evening at the 17th annual Harold & Carole Pump Foundation Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills. Sparks wore a royal blue, high-neck, over-the-knee halter dress and black pumps while her man wore a gray suit.
Sparks, who famously previously dated Jason Derulo and Sage the Gemini, and her new boyfriend have posted many adorable photos of each other on Instagram in recent weeks.
My ride & thrive," she wrote last week.
"God was definitely looking out for ya boy when he hand crafted this one," Isaiah wrote in June. "My ride or die."