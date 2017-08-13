Reunited again!

Katy Perry and ex Orlando Bloom were spotted together at Ed Sheeran's concert at Staples Center in Los Angeles Saturday night. A fan's photos of the two in the crowd, with Perry appearing to lean back against Bloom, were posted on Instagram. They had floor seats and both wore black baseball caps.

"They definitely seemed like they're back together," an eyewitness told E! News. "They cuddled most of the night. She sat on his lap most of the night and shared kisses."

"They looked like they were having the time of their lives," the person continued. "People didn't really bug her. I don't really think people knew it was them because they had hats on and stuff."

It is unclear if the two, who have reunited since their breakup before, arrived at the concert together. Perry and Bloom's reps had no immediate comment about their reunion.