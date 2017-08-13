Reunited again!
Katy Perry and ex Orlando Bloom were spotted together at Ed Sheeran's concert at Staples Center in Los Angeles Saturday night. A fan's photos of the two in the crowd, with Perry appearing to lean back against Bloom, were posted on Instagram. They had floor seats and both wore black baseball caps.
"They definitely seemed like they're back together," an eyewitness told E! News. "They cuddled most of the night. She sat on his lap most of the night and shared kisses."
"They looked like they were having the time of their lives," the person continued. "People didn't really bug her. I don't really think people knew it was them because they had hats on and stuff."
It is unclear if the two, who have reunited since their breakup before, arrived at the concert together. Perry and Bloom's reps had no immediate comment about their reunion.
Several fans did manage to spot the two at the concert.
Orlando Bloom& Katy Perry walked right past me backstage at Ed's concert tonight.... interesting— fatima (@tswishyouknew) August 13, 2017
Here's Orlando saying "hi love" to us last night ??? Katy was walking in front of him! pic.twitter.com/4GMn4ylaIs— M. Valencia (@_monthse) August 13, 2017
Getty Images
Perry and Bloom dated for about 10 months before their reps announced in February the two "are taking respectful, loving space."
A source had told E! News at the time that "Katy pulled the plug," and that "They both still love each other very much, though, and getting back together could happen once they have some space."
The two appeared to remain friendly after their breakup. Another source told E! News Bloom is "cool" with the pop star, adding that they "still text and talk."
Perry and Bloom also reunited this past April, two months after their breakup announcement, at a birthday party at a Hollywood club. A source told E! News at the time that the stars arrived to the celebration separately.
—Reporting by Mike Vulpo