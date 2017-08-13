Chris Pratt appeared to be in high spirits Sunday as he was photographed in public for the first time since he and wife Anna Faris announced they are ending their marriage.
The 38-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World star was seen smiling as he exited a car and headed to a church in Los Angeles.
He and Faris, 40, announced exactly one week ago that they are legally separating after eight years of marriage. The two are parents to a 4-year-old son, Jack Pratt.
Splash News
"We tried hard for a long time, and we're really disappointed," read a message posted on Pratt's Facebook page, signed by both actors. "Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, will always cherish our time together and continue to have the deepest respect for one another."
Faris had tweeted a near-identical message but ended it after the words "will always cherish our time together."
Pratt's casual public appearance Sunday comes hours before he is set to attend his first celebrity event since the split; the 2017 Teen Choice Awards.
He and Zoe Saldana are nominated for Choice MovieShip for their performances in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.
The 2017 Teen Choice Awards air Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.