Bruno Mars is spreading some of the 24K magic to help people who are in need.

During a stop on his sold-out 24K Magic World Tour, the powerhouse singer surprised the audience at the Palace in Auburn Hills, Michigan, when he announced that he would be donating a whopping $1 million from the show to provide aid to the victims of the Flint water crisis.

The "Versace on the Floor" singer wowed the crowd when he briefly stopped the show to make the big announcement. "I'm very thankful to the Michigan audience for joining me in supporting this cause," Mars said in a statement.