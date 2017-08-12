Nicki Minaj's Racy New Photo Will Leave Your Jaw on the Floor

Wow!

Nicki Minaj certainly made sure to grab some attention when she posted this eye-catching photo on her Instagram earlier today. In the image, the rap queen looks over her shoulder and shows off her assets, wearing a black leotard, wide belt, sky-high heels, complete with silver fringed chaps.

Nicki the Ninja was also armed with a blonde wig and a killer stare for the belfie. The jaw-dropping image has no caption but that stare may be all the fierceness a viewer could handle.

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

New stripper boots, who dis? I love being a stripper.

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

This isn't the first time the fast-talking 34-year-old's posted an image of this outfit for all her Barbies to see. On July 31, the "Anaconda" rapper posted the forward-facing image, sans belt, along with the caption, "New stripper boots, who dis? I love being a stripper."

Check out the rest of Nicki's sexiest Instagrams...

Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill

Instagram

Up Close & Personal

The "Anaconda" singer has rapper Meek Mill pinned to the couch (with her boobs)! Seems like he's trying to remain calm.

Nicki Minaj, Instagram

Instagram

If You Got It, Flaunt it

Minaj is certainly flaunting it in this selfie of her in a haltered ensemble.

Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, Instagram

Instagram

Jealous?

Looks like Rihanna is liking what she sees. "They're right here waiting for u Island gal," Minaj insta-captioned the pic as a tease.

Alicia Keys, Nicki Minaj, Beyonce

Nicki Minaj/Instagram

Too Hot to Handle

It wouldn't be a Nicki pic if her cleavage wasn't a part of the picture, but this sexy dynamic trio photographed together makes this Instagram picture hot, hot, hot!

Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill

Instagram

Exposed

Minaj strikes a pose in a revealing netted ensemble.

Nicki Minaj, Instagram

Instagram

(Un)veiled

The singer shows some major cleavage as she gets all veiled up for a performance for The Pinkprint Tour. Minaj captioned the pic with lyrics to her song "Grand Piano."

Nicki Minaj, Instagram

Instagram

Va Va Voom!

Rapper shows off killer curves in this sexy leotard.

Nicki Ninaj

Instagram

Sexy in Salmon

Nicki shows off her killer curves during a modeling shoot.

Nicki Minaj Instagram

Instagram

Booty Selfie!

"5 more lbs to go"

Nicki Minaj Instagram

Instagram

Bikini Babe

Nicki shows off her curves.

Nicki Minaj Instagram

Instagram

Straight Trippin'

"I was falling n @grizzleemusic just kept on shooting. Lol"

Nicki Minaj Instagram

Instagram

Boobylicious

The sexy rapper shows off her cleavage.

Nicki Minaj Instagram

Instagram

Drop It Low!

Nicki shows off her skill son the beach.

Nicki Minaj Instagram

Instagram

All Smiles

Nicki flashes her pearly whites.

Nicki Minaj, Instagram

Instagram

Bare Beauty

The hip-hop star sheds her wild makeup.

Nicki Minaj, Instagram

Instagram

BTS Music Video Shoot

"Behind the scenes. Shot by @grizzleemusic"

Nicki Minaj Instagram

Instagram

Getting Glam

Nicki gives fans a peek at her super sexy video outfit.

Nicki Minaj Instagram

Instagram

Pasties!

Nicki shows lots of boob in nipple pasties.

Nicki Minaj, Instagram

Instagram

Finger-Lickin' Good

We're not quite sure what Nicki is doing here.

Nicki Minaj, Instagram

Instagram

Hands Full

Nicki cops a feel of her breast!

Nicki Minaj, Instagram, Hello Kitty Slippers

Instagram

Special Message

"I really like u"

Nicki Minaj, Instagram, Hello Kitty Slippers

Instagram

Bird's Eye View

'Hello kitty slippers"

Nicki Minaj

Instagram

Halloween!

"Officer Minaj. Who wants to get cuffed?"

Nicki Minaj

Instagram

Side View

Crotch shot!

Nicki Minaj, Instagram

Instagram

Lace & Leather

Where's her whip?

Nicki Minaj Instagram

Instagram

Wild!

"Putting this one on a T-Shirt"

