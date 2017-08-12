Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Laugh and Get Cozy on Comedy Date Night

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are extra adorable when they're smiling together.

And what better way to make that happen than by taking in a night of comedy?

The two singers, who have been dating since at least January, were photographed laughing while sitting cuddled up in chairs on an upper mezzanine at the Laugh Factory comedy club in Hollywood. They sat near several other people in the area, the venue's more private seating section. A photo of Selena and The Weeknd was posted on the Laugh Factory's official Instagram page late Friday.

"Date night at the Laugh Factory with The Weeknd and Selena Gomez," the post read.

Photos

Selena Gomez's Best Looks

Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, Laugh Factory Date

Instagram

Around the time of its posting, the club's latest show was in full swing. Comics included 2 Broke Girls star Jonathan KiteRaj Sharma, Max Amini and Chris Redd, and Tacarra Williams, who shared a video of her with Selena on Facebook.

"She said I was funny.." she wrote.

Selena has been spotted at the Laugh Factory in past years with then-boyfriend Justin Bieber and also with friend Harry Styles.

