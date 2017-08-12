Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Go Glam at Friends' Italian Wedding

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd certainly know how to make a style statement.

The Dancing With the Stars' newlyweds, who were married last month, added some drama to their honeymoon to Lake Como, Italy when they posed for some seriously gorgeous photos along the city's cobblestone streets before attending the wedding of friends named Ashley and Johnny. The picture-perfect spot is near George Clooney's famed home away from home.

The dazzling duo brought out their best duds and made sure to get on Instagram to share the images with their legion of fans. Maks wore a sexy tux, while his new wife opted for a red frock. Maks' brother and best man Val Chmerkovskiy, who also made the trip across the pond, took the sleek photos of the couple before the group attended the Italian nuptials.

But Val's not the only one who who came along for the wedding. The couple's maid-of-honor and wedding planner Nicole Volynets Gamer and her husband Ilya Gamer also flew to the seaside spot. Val's girlfriend Jenna Johnson stayed behind in the U.S. as she is competing on So You Think You Can Dance All-Stars season 14.

Peta wrote in one of the photos she shared on Instagram, "Wedding time with my loves ... So happy to celebrate Ashley and Johnny! #nosleeptillcomo."

Photos

Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd's Italian Honeymoon

siblings #nosleeptillcomo

A post shared by Valentin (@iamvalc) on

???? #nosleeptillcomo ??: @iamvalc

A post shared by @maksimc on

???? #nosleeptillcomo ??: @iamvalc

A post shared by @maksimc on

?? @petamurgatroyd #nosleeptillcomo ??: @iamvalc

A post shared by @maksimc on

Maks and Peta are clearly in for a romantic vacation as they traveled without their 7-month-old son Shai.

In one of the images they posted from the trip, Peta wrote on Wednesday, "Missing our little Shai - this is our first trip away just the two of us."

The photo showed the pro dancer walking up a flight of stone steps in the beautiful village of Bellagio in the Lake Como area. The group flew together to attend the pal's wedding, but a source told E! News exclusively that Maks and Peta will be continuing their romantic vacation in Italy by themselves after the big event.

See the rest of the couple's breathtaking trip...

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Honeymoon

Instagram

Kisses

Maks and Peta make out.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Honeymoon

Instagram

Are You Staring at My Butt?

Peta, behind you!

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Honeymoon

Instagram

Peta Gets Playful

Peta takes a break from climbing all those steps.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Honeymoon

Instagram

Cheers!

Bottoms up.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Honeymoon

Instagram

Basking...

...in the honeymoon glow.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Honeymoon

Instagram

Peta Strikes a Pose

Peta gets her shot.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Honeymoon

Instagram

Now You Take One of Me...

It's Maks' turn.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Honeymoon

Instagram

Which Is Maks' Best Side?

The dance pro strikes a pose.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Honeymoon

Instagram

Sitting on the Dock...

A gorgeous shot by the water.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Honeymoon

Instagram

Caught You!

Nicole Volynets Gamer sneaks in a shot of Peta.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Honeymoon

Instagram

Munchies

It's a midnight food hunt!

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Honeymoon

Instagram

Yum!

The newlyweds ponder a late-night snack and drink.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Honeymoon

Instagram

Midnight Snack

Which one should they choose?

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Honeymoon

Instagram

Maks Is Hungry

Get him a McSnakky.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Honeymoon

Instagram

No Sleep

Party all night!

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Honeymoon

Instagram

Gorgeous View

A shot of the water from the village of Bellagio in the Lake Como area.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Honeymoon

Nerd Alert

Maks and Peta have fun with filters.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Honeymoon

Instagram

Guess Who?

Val Chmerkovskiy tags along.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Honeymoon

Instagram

How Romantic

This is why people honeymoon in Lake Como.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd, Honeymoon

Instagram

'Lil Cramped

"When your bed takes up most of the hotel bedroom and you don't even mind....not even a little bit....�� #BecauseComo," Maks wrote on Instagram. Welcome (back) to Europe.

