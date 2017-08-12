On Aug. 12, 1997, the Backstreet Boys released a self-titled album that made them superstars in their native U.S.

The record, which contains hits such as "Quit Playing Games (with My Heart)" and "All I Have to Give," was released more than a year after their dropped their first-ever album, also called Backstreet Boys, in Europe, Asia and Canada. The boy band, made up of Kentucky cousins Brian Littrell and Kevin Richardson, as well as AJ McLean, Howie Dorough and Nick Carter, was founded in 1993 in Florida, where the latter three singers grew up.

"What a 20 years it's been!" read a message posted on the group's Instagram page Saturday, on the 20th anniversary of their U.S. debut album. "To each and every one of you who's been a part of this journey, thank you! We love you all. #20YearsBackstreetAlbum."