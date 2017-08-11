In the game of fitness, Alex Rodriguez may not want to face off against Jennifer Lopez.

While he's one of the best players to grace the baseball field, the former New York Yankees infielder admits that his girlfriend knows how to break a sweat and work hard in and out of any gym.

"We work out together all the time. She is a fitness enthusiast and she's a much better athlete than me," Alex shared with E! News exclusively at the UFC Gym grand opening in Kendall, Fla. "She's a former track star from junior high."

As for where or how she trains, Alex knows that she'll be stopping at the UFC Gym sooner rather than later.

"She'll be here. She goes to TruFusion," he shared. "She does all types of workouts which I don't try to keep up."